Kazakhstan's Astana to discuss TITR development

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. An international group of companies RDL will organize an international exhibition conference "Kazakhstan Transport and Logistics Forum: transit potential and infrastructure" in Astana on March 5-6, head of RDL Group Roman Dedkov told Trend.

The key topic of discussion will be the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), including issues of the functioning of maritime and railway transportation, and the construction of ports and terminals.

The forum will also review the latest achievements in the development of Kazakhstan's transport infrastructure, the country's role in transit operations in the Central Asian region, and new initiatives and projects.

"Since Kazakhstan is an important producer and exporter of grain crops, oil and oil products, fertilizers, and ferrous and non-ferrous metallurgy products, a separate topic at the forum will be the theme of export directions and the impact of the situation in the transport sector on the implementation of Kazakhstan's export strategy," Dedkov said.

Within the framework of the forum, a visit to the Astana Industrial Park is planned on March 6.

Among the forum participants are KazLogistics, Trans-Caspian International Transport Route Association (TITR), Kazakhstan Association of Logistics Forwarding Companies (ANEK), Kazakhstan Association of Carriage (Container) Carriers and Operators (KazAPO), Central Asia Transport and Logistics Partnership Association (CILT Central Asia), International Union of Combined Transport (UIRR), Freight Forwarding Association of Azerbaijan (FFAA), Azerbaijan International Road Carriers Association (ABADA), Uzbekistan International Road Carriers Association (AIRCUZ), Ukrainian Logistics Alliance (ULA), representatives of Chinese companies.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel