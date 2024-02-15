Half of Azerbaijan's vessels meet criteria of International Maritime Organization

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. The Azerbaijan State Maritime and Port Agency OJSC, which has been in operation since 2021, has issued information about the registered boats in the State Ship Registry and Bareboat-Charter Registry of Azerbaijan, Trend reports, referring to the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport.

"As of the start of 2024, the quantity of vessels registered in the State Ship Registry and Bareboat-Charter Registry stands at 500 units, reflecting a 39 percent increase compared to 2003," the report noted, referring to the achievements in the field of development of Azerbaijan's maritime transport over the past 20 years.

Azerbaijan, as a member of the UN International Maritime Organization (IMO), possesses 246 vessels with the organization's identification number that comply with its standards.

"By 2024, the cumulative tonnage of these 246 vessels will have reached 817,705 tons, marking a record for the country as documented by the OJSC," the ministry said.

According to the press release, the Single Window for Facilitation of Trade (SWiFT) will be implemented in 2024 under the UN Convention on Facilitation of International Maritime Traffic (FAL), to which Azerbaijan acceded in 2006.

Since 1995, Azerbaijan has become a signatory to over 20 international accords, demonstrating its commitment when its ships travel the Caspian Sea, Black Sea, Mediterranean Sea, and other international seas.

International conventions require the nation's vessels to undergo approximately 100 compliance inspections each year.

