BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. Passenger transportation along the railway line in a southern direction has not been discussed, Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways (ADY) CJSC Rovshan Rustamov told reporters, Trend reports.

“Opening the southern railway line for passenger traffic is not on the agenda. The southern railway line is technically suitable only for freight transport. This road can be restored for passenger traffic only after major reconstructions,” he said.

Will be updated