ASCO reveals volume of ferry transportation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4. Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company CJSC (ASCO) has announced the volume of transportation for three years of using the "Azerbaijan" Ro-Pax type flagship ferry, Trend reports.

According to ASCO, the "Azerbaijan" Ro-Pax flagship ferry, constructed at Baku Shipyard and in operation for three years, has successfully transported 1,154 cars, 16,907 trucks, 3,432 other vehicles, and 17,333 passengers.

The vessel is 154.5 meters long and 17.7 meters wide.

ASCO boasts the largest fleet in the Caspian Sea, comprising 52 vessels of various types.

