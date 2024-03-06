Turkmenistan Airlines launches direct flights to Vietnam

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 6. Turkmenistan Airlines has made the first direct flight from Ashgabat city to Ho Chi Minh City's Tan Son Nhat International Airport, opening a route to Vietnam, Trend reports.

According to an official source, flight T5-655 with a Boeing 777-200LR aircraft landed at Tan Son Nhat Airport at about 1:30 (GMT+7) after a more than 9-hour flight from Ashgabat city.

Thus, Turkmenistan Airlines plans to operate two weekly flights to Ho Chi Minh City until October 27, 2024.

The opening of direct flights between Ashgabat and Ho Chi Minh City will allow passengers from Vietnam to make connecting flights to countries such as Türkiye, the UK, Germany, Italy, and Russia through the Turkmen capital.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan Airlines earlier this year announced plans to launch flights from Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan, to a number of new destinations, such as Milan (Italy), Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Jeddah (Saudi Arabia), and Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam).

At the same time, this year, Turkmenistan Airlines will operate flights to 14 international destinations in 12 countries around the world.

