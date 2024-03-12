Central Asia, Azerbaijan offer ideal ground for logistics companies - Alport Baku official

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Transport Materials 12 March 2024 16:33 (UTC +04:00)
Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. Central Asia and Azerbaijan are ideal for logistics companies, said Alport Baku Trade Manager Hakki Ozer during the event dedicated to the presentation of Albayrak Holding's activities, Trend reports.

"We arrived here about eighteen months ago. In the early months of researching and examining the Central Asia and Azerbaijan region, I concluded that it is an ideal site for the formation and expansion of freight forwarding and logistics enterprises. Unquestionably, the region has shown outstanding dynamism and promise for the expansion of the business," he said.

