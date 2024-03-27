Russia comes out with future shipbuilding to-dos

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 27. Russian authorities aim to create more than 1,700 river and sea vessels by 2037, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said, Trend reports.

He made a remark during the strategic session on the development of the United Shipbuilding Corporation.

"The total order portfolio of manufacturers is growing. Now it exceeds 300 sea and river vessels. It is planned to build more than 1.7 thousand vessels, including civilian ones, until 2037," Mishustin said.

The Prime Minister said that Russia's shipbuilding industry faced such serious challenges as the withdrawal from the transportation market of all foreign vessels that were involved in the transportation of Russian cargo.

"Such a situation has demanded an early renewal and build-up of the domestic fleet," Mishustin noted.

According to him, these are the results of the independent work of Russian shipbuilders.

"For example, more than 100 units were built last year, including an Aframax-type tanker, the ferry Alexander Deev, offshore platforms, and fishing vessels," Mishustin said.

