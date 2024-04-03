Russia's Zhukovsky airport to start direct flights to Azerbaijan's Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3. Ural Airlines will launch regular direct flights to Baku from Zhukovsky Airport on April 26, Trend reports.

According to the airline, flights on the Zhukovsky-Baku route will be operated twice a week, on Fridays and Saturdays.

However, earlier it was reported that the first flight on this route was planned for February 8 but did not take place, as all the nuances of the implementation of these flights have not been agreed upon.

The Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan explained that the application from Ural Airlines was received late, and it takes time for its approval by the civil aviation authorities of Azerbaijan.

To note, 45,821 tourists from Russia visited Azerbaijan in February 2024, which is 30.67 percent more than in the same period of 2023. Azerbaijan was visited by 91,397 tourists from Russia from January through February this year, which is 21.45 percent more than the figure for the same period in 2023 (75,256 people).

A total of 2,086,548 foreign nationals visited Azerbaijan in 2023, which is more than 30.2 percent higher than in 2022 (1,602,600), while 625,106 people visited from Russia, which is 39.9 percent higher than in 2022 (446,831).

Additionally, it is worth noting that a total of 4,218,781 Russian citizens visited Azerbaijan in 2017–2023 (2017: 853,082, 2018: 878,391, 2019: 932,198, 2020: 225,214, 2021: 257,959, 2022: 446,831, and 2023 - 625,106).

