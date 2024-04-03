Russian airline resumes flights from Ufa to Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3. The Russian IrAero airline will resume flights from the Ufa airport to Baku on April 4, Trend reports.

According to the airline, flights on the Ufa-Baku route will be operated on Thursdays on Superjet-100 aircraft.

According to the schedule, the plane will depart from Ufa at 11:00 (GMT +5) and arrive in Baku at 12:40 (GMT +4). The flight will last for 2 hours, 40 minutes.

To note, 45,821 tourists from Russia visited Azerbaijan in February 2024, which is 30.67 percent more than in the same month of 2023. Azerbaijan was visited by 91,397 tourists from Russia from January through February of this year, which is 21.45 percent more than the figure for the same period in 2023 (75,256 people).

Over 2.08 million foreign nationals visited Azerbaijan in 2023, which is more than 30.2 percent higher than in 2022 (1.6 million), while 625,106 people visited from Russia, which is 39.9 percent higher than in 2022 (446,831).

Additionally, over 4.2 million Russian citizens visited Azerbaijan from 2017 through 2023 (2017: 853,082, 2018: 878,391, 2019: 932,198, 2020: 225,214, 2021: 257,959, 2022: 446,831, and 2023: 625,106).

Founded in 1999 in Irkutsk, Russia, IrAero is a domestic and international airline that offers scheduled passenger, charter, and cargo flights.

