Azerbaijani Railways, EU special representative moot growing importance of Middle Corridor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17. Head of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Rovshan Rustamov and EU Special Representative for Central Asia Terhi Hakala discussed the Middle Corridor and its growing importance, Trend reports.

"The development of cooperation with the EU, the international trade and transport route Middle Corridor, and its growing importance were discussed. The chairman of the CJSC provided information on projects in the region, including the railway infrastructure being restored in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation," the information of the Azerbaijani Railways noted.

The sides recognized the importance of continuing the development of the Middle Corridor.

To note, cargo transportation along this route is gaining momentum. The growth in 2023 amounted to 86 percent, up to 2.76 million tons.

Meanwhile, it is expected to grow to 4.2 million tons in 2024.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel