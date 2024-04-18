Turkmenistan and TRACECA explore cooperation expansion prospects

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 18. Turkmenistan and TRACECA discussed the current state and prospects for further cooperation, Trend reports.

According to the Turkmen Foreign Ministry, these issues were discussed during a meeting between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and the Secretary General of the Permanent Secretariat (PS) of the Intergovernmental Commission (IGC) TRACECA Asset Assavbayev.

During the negotiations, the parties noted that Turkmenistan plays an active role in establishing and developing the transport and transit potential of the region.

The Turkmen side stressed that it is ready to continue the joint implementation of the relevant TRACECA documents, which are aimed at expanding the investment opportunities of transport and transit corridors.

At the meeting, it was stated that Turkmenistan joined the Basic Multilateral Agreement on International Transport for Development of the Europe-Caucasus-Asia Corridor on November 14, 2023.

It was noted that this agreement is designed to promote the development of economic relations, trade, and transport links in the regions of Europe, the Black and Caspian Seas, the Caucasus, and Asia.

At the end of the meeting, the negotiators confirmed their mutual interest in further holding joint events and thematic meetings with the involvement of specialists from the Turkmen transport industry.

Meanwhile, in recent years, Turkmenistan's transport sector has undergone significant development, thanks to active government policy and investments in modern infrastructure projects.

The expansion of the road network, the modernization of railways, and the development of port facilities contribute to more efficient logistics and increase the transit potential of the country.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel