Kyrgyzstan stands for intensifying trade, transport and transit ties with Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19. The head of Kyrgyzstan's State Customs Service (SCS), Samat Isabekov, spoke at the Caspian Investment Forum in Bishkek about the prospects of cargo transportation from China through Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan to Türkiye and the EU, Trend reports.

"It is necessary to develop transit potential between the countries. We should simplify customs processes and thus facilitate the development of international trade through the Caspian Sea. These objectives can be achieved through the application of automation and digitalization of customs processes, which will improve the development of trade relations at the state level and between business people," Isabekov stressed.

To note, this business forum was organized by the Caspian Energy Club (headquartered in Baku) with the assistance of the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan.

