Azerbaijan boosts volume of cargo transportation by all transport modes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 21. The volume of cargo transportation by all types of vehicles in Azerbaijan from January through March 2024 amounted to 54.6 million tons, which is 4.7 percent more than the indicator for the same period in 2023, Trend reports.

According to the State Statistics Committee of the country, 76.4 percent of the cargo transportation structure is accounted for by private transport enterprises (up 5.3 percent against the January–March 2023 figure), while the rest is accounted for by state-owned companies.

The State Committee reported that 1.936 million tons of various cargo were transported by sea (up 6.1 percent), 30.418 million tons by road (up 7.2 percent), 94.5 thousand tons by air (up 13 percent), and 4.47 million tons by rail (up 0.3 percent).

