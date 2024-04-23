Turkmenistan and Romania forge transport cooperation talks

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 23. Turkmenistan and Romania discussed the development of cooperation in the field of transport, Trend reports.

According to the official source, this topic was discussed in Bucharest at the fourth meeting of the Turkmen-Romanian working group on cooperation in the field of transport, which was attended by a Turkmen delegation including representatives of various transport agencies and companies.

The working group was co-chaired by Chairman of the Turkmenawtoulaglary Agency (Turkmen automobile service) Guvanchmyrat Akmammedov and State Secretary of the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure of Romania, Adrian Gheorghe Fogis.

During the meeting, issues such as the multilateral intergovernmental agreement on the international Caspian Sea-Black Sea transport corridor and prospects for cooperation in the fields of road, rail, maritime, and aviation transport were discussed.

The parties presented an overview of their transport structures and development opportunities and appointed responsible coordinators for the development of container and multimodal transport through the ports of both countries.

Furthermore, the parties also discussed the possibility of holding the fifth meeting of the working group in Turkmenistan in 2025.

Meanwhile, the Caspian Sea-Black Sea international transport route is a project launched by Romania and Turkmenistan in 2012 to create an intermodal transport route (sea/river and road/rail transport) between Central and Northern Europe, the South Caucasus, and Central Asia.