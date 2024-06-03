Azerbaijan bargaining for bus purchases from Korean-Indonesian joint venture

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. Azerbaijan is negotiating with the Korean-Indonesian PT Powerspark joint venture (JV) on the possible purchase of buses from it, Trend reports via Indonesian media.

“This issue was discussed last week during a meeting between the Speaker of the Indonesian People’s Consultative Assembly Bambang Soesatyo and the Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Indonesia Jalal Mirzayev,” the media explained.

Earlier, Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan Rahman Hummatov said that in Baku alone, the need for new buses exceeds 2,500 units of transport, since the capital’s bus fleet is outdated.

In general, the country needs 3,000 new buses, the purchase of which is being negotiated.

In 2024, 100 electric buses will be delivered to Azerbaijan.

Additionally, together with the Chinese BYD company, a plant for the production of electric vehicles and electric buses is being built in Sumgayit.

