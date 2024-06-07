Azerbaijan's activity within Int'l North-South Transport Corridor clarified

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7. Azerbaijan's representatives participated in a roundtable discussion on the advancement of the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum-2024 (SPIEF), Trend reports via the Roscongress Foundation, the organizer of the event.

Minister of Transport of Russia Roman Starovoyt highlighted at the meeting the importance of establishing "seamless" transportation mechanisms, stressing Russia's consistent advocacy for the development and enhanced efficiency of both existing and new international transport corridors.

"Cargo traffic along INSTC has experienced a substantial rise. In 2023, transshipment of export and import cargo at seaports along this route surged by 55 percent, rail transportation increased by over 13 percent, and there was a 25 percent increase in cargo traffic at the border checkpoints between Russia and Azerbaijan," he said.

According to the minister, joint efforts with Iran to boost cargo flow along INSTC through railway transport continue, involving the implementation of the signed intergovernmental agreement for the construction of the Rasht-Astara railway line at the Iran-Azerbaijan border.

“Moreover, an agreement is being prepared with Azerbaijan on the development of transportation along the western branch of INSTC,” he added.

According to Starovoyt, it is extremely important to expand the geography of transportation and synchronize actions with foreign colleagues, ensuring transport connectivity between the states.

The International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) has been operational since 2000, with participation from 14 countries, including Azerbaijan, in this global endeavor.

