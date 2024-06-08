Turkmenistan Railways delegation to visit Afghanistan to promote logistics projects

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, June 8. The delegation of the Turkmenistan Railways will visit Afghanistan in the second half of June this year to promote logistics projects, Trend reports.

According to the official source, this was said during a videoconference meeting between representatives of the Turkmenistan Railways and colleagues from the Afghanistan Railway Authority.

The agenda of the online working meeting covered a wide range of issues, including the coordination of draft memoranda of understanding regarding the allocation of land for the construction of a warehouse complex that Turkmen railway workers plan to build at Tourgundi station in Afghanistan, as well as the management of this warehouse complex.

In this context, such important points as the source of investments for the construction of a dry port in Turgundi, the total land area allocated for it, the projected efficiency of the warehouse complex, and the conditions and strategy of its management by Turkmen railway workers were discussed.

Furthermore, the parties discussed issues related to the payment of the remaining part of the debt of the Afghan Railways Administration for the construction of the Akina-Andkhoy railway by Turkmen specialists.

The Afghan side assured that, without delay, it would send an official invitation through diplomatic channels to the Turkmen side for approval and signing of the above-mentioned memoranda in Kabul.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan is actively investing in the development of its railway sector, including the construction of new lines, modernization of existing infrastructure, and improvement of technologies, in order to strengthen its position in international transport routes, stimulate economic growth, and improve the accessibility of transport services for citizens and businesses.

