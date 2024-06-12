CANSO applauds Azerbaijan's 'green' initiatives

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. Azerbaijan has made significant strides in the environmental sector by actively implementing environmental projects and promoting the development of renewable energy sources, the Director General of CANSO (Civil Air Navigation Services Organization) Simon Hocquard said at the CANSO ATM Summit 2024 in Baku on June 12, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan's dedication to sustainable development showcases a shared resolve to address the urgent global climate crisis. Azerbaijan showcases the immense potential for global action in combating climate change. We have a responsibility to safeguard our planet. It is imperative for all economic sectors to make a concerted effort to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions and achieve a state of net zero,” he added.

To note, CANSO Global ATM Summit started today in Baku, hosted by Azeraeronavigation Air Traffic Management (AZANS) of Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC. The organization's 28th Annual General Meeting (AGM) will also go down in the city later this week.

From June 11 to 13, global ATM leaders and CANSO members will participate in discussions on key issues and important decisions for the future of the organisation. The theme of this year’s event is Environmental Sustainability and, more specifically, combating climate change. Participants will be brainstorming ways to cut down on carbon emissions, putting their heads together to showcase cutting-edge ATM technologies, and taking air traffic management to the next level in order to make flights more eco-friendly.

