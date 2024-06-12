COP29 President calls on aviation industry to take lead in reducing emissions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. Representatives of the aviation industry should take active efforts to reduce emissions, said Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, COP29 President-Designate Mukhtar Babayev at the CANSO ATM Summit 2024 in Baku on June 12, Trend reports.

In particular, he highlighted the critical goal of eliminating aviation-related greenhouse gas emissions entirely by the year 2050.

The aviation industry, he claims, is responsible for 2 percent to 3 percent of the world's carbon dioxide emissions, and its emissions have been increasing at a higher rate than those of land, sea, and rail transportation in the last several decades.

Besides, according to the minister, the aviation industry is at the forefront of technological innovation, which might hold the key to tackling the issue of greenhouse gas emissions..

“I call on all leaders in the global aviation industry to take the climate challenge head-on and respond quickly. Your efforts, innovation, and commitment are vital to shaping a sustainable future for aviation.

Moreover, we can improve the efficiency of air traffic control around the world and contribute significantly to our collective climate goals," Babayev stressed.

The minister also mentioned that since Azerbaijan's selection as the host of COP29, the country has been actively engaging with all states and stakeholders to ensure that COP29 becomes a success story for all.

“In their quest to gather perspectives from all corners of the globe, the COP29 Presidency team has already made stops in North America, Europe, Central Asia, Africa, and small island governments in the Caribbean,” he added.

Babayev said that at COP29 the team aims to develop global partnerships, bringing together countries, industries and communities to achieve a common goal.

To note, this November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku will become the center of the world and will receive about 70–80,000 foreign guests.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. COP—the Conference of the Parties—is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. There are 198 countries that are parties to the Convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP event took place in March 1995 in Germany's Berlin, with its secretariat in Bonn.

