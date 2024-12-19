For passengers planning flights between Baku and Nakhchivan

As the World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and New Year holiday approach, the demand for flights en route Baku-Nakhchivan-Baku traditionally increases. In this regard, Azerbaijan's national air carrier, AZAL, advises passengers planning to travel during this period purchase their tickets in advance.

The high season in civil aviation is characterized by an increase in passenger traffic and demand for flights. To secure the preferred departure time and ensure convenience, the airline strongly recommends that passengers book their tickets as early as possible.

Passengers can purchase flight tickets en route Baku-Nakhchivan-Baku online on the airline's official website www.azal.az, via the mobile app or at AZAL ticket offices.