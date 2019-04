Valentina Shevchenko arrives in Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstani–Peruvian professional mixed martial artist Valentina Shevchenko arrived in Kyrgyzstan on April 7, reports Trend citing to akipress.com

Fans, journalists, and authorities met her at the Manas airport.

The last time Shevchenko visited Kyrgyzstan was in the summer 2011.

Valentina Shevchenko claimed a flyweight UFC championship with a dominant decision over Joanna Jedrzejczyk on December 9.

Shevchenko will hold first title defense against American fighter Jessica Eye on June 9.

