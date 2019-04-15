Kyrgyzstan produced 120,000 tons of sugar beet in 2018 for the first time in post-Soviet era

Kyrgyzstan has produced 120,000 tons of sugar beet in 2018 for the first time in post-Soviet era, Prime Minister Muhamedkaliy Abilgaziyev said.

110,000 farmers were involved in sugar beet production. Kyrgyzstani demand in this product is fully covered by its production and the country started exporting abroad, he noted.

780 million soms were allocated for irrigation works across the country over 2018. 370 million soms were allocated from the state budget and 410 million soms by the foreign investors.

634 hectares of new irrigated lands were developed and water provision was improved for 1,900 hectares of irrigated lands.

The area of sowing lands amounted to 1.214 million hectares increasing by 7,000 hectares.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news