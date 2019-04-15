Kyrgyzstan produced 120,000 tons of sugar beet in 2018 for the first time in post-Soviet era

15 April 2019 09:59 (UTC+04:00)

Kyrgyzstan has produced 120,000 tons of sugar beet in 2018 for the first time in post-Soviet era, Prime Minister Muhamedkaliy Abilgaziyev said.

110,000 farmers were involved in sugar beet production. Kyrgyzstani demand in this product is fully covered by its production and the country started exporting abroad, he noted.

780 million soms were allocated for irrigation works across the country over 2018. 370 million soms were allocated from the state budget and 410 million soms by the foreign investors.

634 hectares of new irrigated lands were developed and water provision was improved for 1,900 hectares of irrigated lands.

The area of sowing lands amounted to 1.214 million hectares increasing by 7,000 hectares.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
'Nabdat Initiative' begins campaign in Tajikistan
Central Asia 09:55
Tajikistan assumes chairmanship in OSCE Forum for Security Cooperation
Central Asia 13 April 12:42
Turkish Airlines opens new central office in Kyrgyzstan
Central Asia 13 April 12:37
WB Regional Director: Climate change to have negative implications for water availability in Central Asia (Exclusive)
Economy 13 April 07:31
Jeenbekov will pay official visit to Germany
Central Asia 12 April 17:00
Turkmenistan, Afghanistan discuss use of transboundary rivers
Turkmenistan 12 April 14:43
Latest
Gasoline consumption of Iran`s domestic vehicles too high
Oil&Gas 11:06
Uzbekistan airways received 4th Boeing-787-8 Dreamliner
Economy 11:00
GM Uzbekistan to start collecting cars in Russia this summer
Economy 10:59
Azerbaijani gymnasts perform at Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Bulgaria
Society 10:39
IMF reveals Turkmen GDP forecast for 2019
Finance 10:34
Official: Terrorist groups in occupied Azerbaijani lands posing threat to world
Politics 10:32
Azerbaijan's national air carrier presents new destinations to Saudi Arabia in Riyadh (PHOTO)
Business 10:24
Turkmen ambassador presents credentials to French president
Turkmenistan 10:18
Azerbaijani currency rates for April 15
Finance 10:18