Fitch Ratings assesses Turkmenistan's foreign economic activity
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 20
Trend:
The international rating agency “Fitch Ratings” assigned the following ratings to Turkmenistan: short-term rating on the level “B” and the long-term rating on the level “B+ stable” which proves the stable development of the national economy of Turkmenistan.
The assignment to Turkmenistan of the following ratings will contribute to further intensification of external economic activity of the country and the expansion of its trade-economic ties with the other states.
Latest
Azerbaijani team, participating in the "Masters of Artillery Fire" contest, left for Kazakhstan (PHOTO)
Turkey reveals completion date for construction of additional section of railway in Ankara (Exclusive)
Educators to get more teaching hours following COVID-19 vaccination - Baku City Education Department
Resuming public transport work in Azerbaijan on weekends may be considered in September - aide to president
Azerbaijani ombudsperson sends second part of report on Armenia's hate policy to int'l organizations
Azerbaijani tank crews continue training for Tank Biathlon competition held within Int'l Army Games 2021 (PHOTO)