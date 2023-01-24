Russian Utair company opens new routes to countries of Central Asia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 24. Russian Utair has opened 15 new routes and increased the frequency of flights on existing routes, including to Baku, Trend reports via the company.

Utair will continue to further increase the flight program in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Area in 2023.

"The Utair winter program includes 56 destinations to connect the cities of the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Area with each other, as well as with other regions and countries — this is 20 percent more than it was last season," said Director of the company Oleg Semenov.

"Most of the new flights are on domestic routes, but we are also actively increasing flights abroad: to Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan," he added.

According to the company, new international destinations for the winter program of 2023 include flights from Surgut to Almaty, Baku, Bishkek, Osh, Tashkent, Ferghana and Khujand.

The airline plays a key role in providing passenger and cargo transportation in the regions of Russia. There are more than 120 destinations in the Utair route network.

The main task is to connect the Volga region, Siberia, Central Russia, and the south of the country with the help of direct flights. Utair airlines also offer international destinations to the cities of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, the UAE, Tajikistan, Turkiye, and Uzbekistan.