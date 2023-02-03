Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan delegations hold talks on border delimitation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. Delegations of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan held talks on border delimitation between the two countries in Tajik Sughd region, Trend reports via Tajik media.

The delegations were represented by Head of the Sughd Province of Tajikistan, Rajabboy Ahmadzoda, and Plenipotentiary Representative of Kyrgyz president, Abdukarim Alimbayev.

Both sides called for identification of the borderline between Tajikistan's Sughd Province and Batken Region of Kyrgyzstan via constructive negotiations, and agreed to intensify explanatory work within the local population.

Following the meeting, the participants emphasized that all territorial quarrels should be solved via peace talks and with a complete mutual understanding.

During the meeting, both sides drew up a plan of mutual events on trust building, regulation of cross-border issues and prevention of activities that could lead to worsening of relation between Tajik and Kyrgyz citizens.

The border territory between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan amounts to 984 kilometers, near half of it has not been demarcated. On September 19, 2022, the sides signed a Protocol on the stabilization of the situation on the border and the establishment of peace between the two counties.