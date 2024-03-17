Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan agree on another common section of state border

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17. Topographic and legal working groups from Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan have successfully described over 10.7 km of the disputed border between the two countries, Trend reports.

This collaborative effort took place during a meeting held from March 12 to March 17 in Tajikistan's Buston, Sughd Province.

Following the meeting, an agreement was reached regarding the 10.76 km Tajik-Kyrgyz border, and a relevant protocol was signed. Additionally, both sides agreed to convene the next meeting in Kyrgyzstan to continue outlining the remaining border sections.

In February, Tajikistan's foreign minister disclosed that approximately 200 km of the border line had been defined, leaving around 100 km of disputed sections unresolved. While both nations are keen to swiftly complete the delineation and demarcation process, the exact date for signing a final agreement remains uncertain.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel