Kyrgyz-Chinese joint venture to build small HPP in Osh region

Central Asia Materials 15 February 2025 05:45 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 15. The Kyrgyz-Chinese Joint Hydropower Construction Society plans to build a small hydropower plant in Kyrgyzstan, Kyrgyzstan's Minister of Energy, Taalaibek Ibraev, said on local radio, Trend reports.

He stated that the hydroelectric power plant will have a capacity of 25 MW and about $27 million will be allotted for the project. The plant is set to be constructed at the Papan reservoir, located on the Ak-Buura River in the Osh region.

According to the minister, the company has already prepared the technical and economic feasibility study, and during the project development phase, adjustments were made, including modifications to the location of the spillway and intake. Additionally, meetings have taken place with the company’s management.

The data from the State Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan shows that electricity production in the country totaled 14.7 billion kilowatt-hours in 2024, which is 6.3 percent more than in 2023.

China has become Kyrgyzstan's main trading partner last year. The statistics indicate that China's trade with Kyrgyzstan stood at $5.1 billion and constituted 35 percent of Kyrgyzstan's total trade volume from January through November 2024.

