Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 21

Trend:

A magnitude 3.6 earthquake occurred in the east of Kazakhstan, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) reported Jan. 21.

The epicenter of the tremors was located 243 kilometers north-west of Taldykorgan city. The epicenter was located at a depth of 22 kilometers.

There are no reports about possible victims and casualties.

