Kazakhstan preparing for summit of heads of Caspian states

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 5

Trend:

Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev received Head of the Mangystau Region Yeraly Tugzhanov on June 5, CA-News reported with reference to the Akorda press service.

Tugzhanov informed about the region's socio-economic development and preparations for the summit of the heads of the Caspian states.

The president pointed out the need to carefully study organizational issues of the event.

"A summit of the heads of the Caspian states is planned to be held in Aktau. Leaders and delegations from five countries will take part in the event. It is necessary to work out all the organizational issues of the upcoming meeting," he said.

In addition, according to Tugzhanov, the region recorded an increase in the basic economic indicators. In late 2017, production in the region reached 100.1 percent.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news