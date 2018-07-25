Kazakh bank and national road operator become strategic partners

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 25

Trend:

Kazakhstan’s ForteBank and JSC NC KazAvtoZhol national road operator signed a memorandum on strategic partnership and cooperation, the Kazakh media reported.

The document was signed by Chairman of ForteBank Management Board Guram Andronikashvili and Chairman of KazAvtoZhol Board Yermek Kizatov.

As part of the agreement, ForteBank intends to render high technology services for the transactional business.

"The signed memorandum will initiate the establishment and development of business partnership on a long-term and mutually beneficial basis for our companies,” Andronikashvili said. “We are confident that our cooperation with KazAvtoZhol will contribute to the effective implementation of strategic projects for the construction and reconstruction of the country's road infrastructure."

"ForteBank is a young, rapidly developing leading bank of Kazakhstan,” Kizatov said. “We hope for further joint and successful cooperation. For us ForteBank is a strategic partner not only for internal relations, it also supports us with financing projects, which is very important for us. We are sure that this partnership will contribute to our common success."

