Indian business circles interested in managing Kazakhstan’s big airports

5 August 2018 12:18 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 5

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Indian business circles are interested in managing Kazakhstan’s big airports, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry said in a message.

According to the message, Kazakh Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov met with Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj, who arrived in Kazakhstan on an official visit.

"Following the recent Kazakh-Indian summit meeting in Qingdao, the Kazakh president gave a number of specific instructions for the government to intensify bilateral cooperation in the field of investments, energy, logistics, IT, space, pharmaceutics, tourism and film production,” Abdrakhmanov said.

Indian business circles showed interest in managing Kazakhstan’s big airports, as well as in cooperation with the Astana International Financial Center, the International Center for Green Technology and Investment and Astana Hub – International Hub for IT Startups.

"One of the important projects of multilateral cooperation is also the beginning of negotiations on concluding an agreement on a free trade zone between the Eurasian Economic Union and India," the message said.

In 2017, the level of Kazakh-Indian trade turnover reached $1 billion.

"The parties agreed to continue active cooperation to increase this figure,” the message said. “In particular, the work is underway to expand cooperation in transport and logistics, including the use of the potential of the Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran railway with an access to the Indian Ocean."

