Prices for jet fuel down in Kazakhstan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 31

Trend:

Wholesale prices for jet fuel in Kazakhstan decreased by 20-30 percent, Kazakh media reported citing the KazMunaiGas LLC director for oil refining, Shukhrat Danbay.

The Pavlodar plant resumed the production of the highest quality jet fuel, according to the director.

"Airlines have already started to purchase this product and this has affected prices in the domestic market. Wholesale prices have decreased by almost 20-30 percent," Danbay said.

Kazakh petrochemical plants are beginning to export their products. In autumn 2018, it is planned to sell 50,000 tons of light fuel in Kyrgyzstan.

