Prices for jet fuel down in Kazakhstan

31 August 2018 20:34 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 31

Trend:

Wholesale prices for jet fuel in Kazakhstan decreased by 20-30 percent, Kazakh media reported citing the KazMunaiGas LLC director for oil refining, Shukhrat Danbay.

The Pavlodar plant resumed the production of the highest quality jet fuel, according to the director.

"Airlines have already started to purchase this product and this has affected prices in the domestic market. Wholesale prices have decreased by almost 20-30 percent," Danbay said.

Kazakh petrochemical plants are beginning to export their products. In autumn 2018, it is planned to sell 50,000 tons of light fuel in Kyrgyzstan.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
KazMunaiGas raises oil, gas condensate production
Oil&Gas 24 July 14:00
Kazakhstan ups oil output by over 10%
Oil&Gas 24 July 13:49
Kazakhstan’s Pavlodar petrochemical plant resumes jet fuel production
Oil&Gas 9 July 18:36
SOCAR to supply jet fuel to Ukrainian ministry
Oil&Gas 6 June 13:03
SOCAR to increase oil products supply to Ukraine
Oil&Gas 15 May 20:54
Kazakhstan reveals output volume at Tengiz oil field
Oil&Gas 11 May 15:10
Latest
EDB: Kazakhstan's economy to grow by 3.2%
Kazakhstan 20:51
Uzbekistan extends agreement with Gazprom on Shakhpakhty field
Uzbekistan 20:50
Number of banks issuing Unionpay International cards may increase in Azerbaijan
Economy news 20:50
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry issues statement on 25th anniversary of occupation of Gubadly
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 20:40
UN assisting Turkmenistan in employment of people with disabilities
Turkmenistan 20:33
Time frame for launching construction of Istanbul Canal disclosed
Economy news 20:27
Azerbaijani First VP Mehriban Aliyeva meets Chinese delegation (PHOTO)
Politics 20:19
New logistics center to be opened in Turkey
Economy news 19:51
WB to support development of horticulture in Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan 19:37