Kazakh president urges MPs to improve legislation in agro-industrial sphere

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 2

Trend:

While delivering speech at the parliamentary session, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev urged the MPs to improve legislation in the agro-industrial sphere, the Kazakh media reported.

"The legislation in the sphere of the agro-industrial complex should be developed,” the president said. “This is the biggest sector of our economy. It has a great future. We should work. This concerns insurance issues and improvement of control system in veterinary medicine."

Moreover, Nazarbayev instructed the government and the Ministry of Agriculture of Kazakhstan to pay much attention to the development of agrarian science.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news