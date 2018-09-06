Kazakh Senate considers bill on double taxation avoidance with Uzbekistan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 6

Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

A bill on the ratification of the Kazakh-Uzbek protocol on avoiding double taxation was considered at the expanded meeting of Kazakhstan's Senate Committee for Finance and Budget, the Kazakh parliament said in a message on Sept. 6.

The protocol, signed in Astana on March 23, 2017, is aimed at developing cooperation between the tax services of both states by exchanging information and revising certain provisions of the agreement on taxation of certain types of income.

The document provides for the modification of provisions aimed at preventing tax evasion by increasing the exchange of information and assistance in collecting taxes.

The document also envisages changing a number of terms and clarifying the names of Kazakh taxes to which the agreement applies.

The implementation of the protocol will allow for the establishment of closer economic ties between the two states.

The document has been sent to the Chamber for consideration.

