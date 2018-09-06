Kazakh Senate considers bill on double taxation avoidance with Uzbekistan

6 September 2018 17:09 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 6

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

A bill on the ratification of the Kazakh-Uzbek protocol on avoiding double taxation was considered at the expanded meeting of Kazakhstan's Senate Committee for Finance and Budget, the Kazakh parliament said in a message on Sept. 6.

The protocol, signed in Astana on March 23, 2017, is aimed at developing cooperation between the tax services of both states by exchanging information and revising certain provisions of the agreement on taxation of certain types of income.

The document provides for the modification of provisions aimed at preventing tax evasion by increasing the exchange of information and assistance in collecting taxes.

The document also envisages changing a number of terms and clarifying the names of Kazakh taxes to which the agreement applies.

The implementation of the protocol will allow for the establishment of closer economic ties between the two states.

The document has been sent to the Chamber for consideration.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Production of sweet sorghum set up in Karaganda region of Kazakhstan
Economy news 17:14
Uzbekistan eyes to increase efficient use of production areas
Uzbekistan 16:57
Tashkent plans to implement 47 investment projects
Economy news 16:16
Overhaul of bridge completed ahead of schedule in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan 16:09
Spanish company to enter Uzbek market
Uzbekistan 14:53
Kazakhstan’s "Tsesnabank" repays most its National Bank loan
Economy news 12:18
Latest
Iranian minister in India to attend global mobility summit
Business 17:45
Azerbaijan’s initiative on new cybersecurity convention receives support
ICT 17:33
Putin, Merkel did not discuss Syria — Kremlin
Russia 17:33
UK sets out plans for visas for non-EU migrant farm workers post-Brexit
Europe 17:27
Azerbaijan's Unibank triples its net profit
Economy news 17:24
U.S. expects India to buy energy products, aircraft to fix trade gap - Pompeo
US 17:20
Production of sweet sorghum set up in Karaganda region of Kazakhstan
Economy news 17:14
China says will ensure tax burden for companies doesn't rise
China 17:11
Azerbaijani oil prices down
Oil&Gas 17:02