Kazakh ex-finance minister becomes Astana mayor

11 September 2018 09:56 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 11

Trend:

Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev signed a decree to appoint former finance minister Bakhyt Sultanov as mayor of Astana city, RIA Novosti reported citing the presidential press service.

Since August 2014, Sultanov has been heading the Ministry of Finance of Kazakhstan. He also served as a presidential aide and held the post of deputy head of the Kazakh presidential administration.

Former Astana mayor Asset Issekeshev was appointed to the post of head of the Kazakh presidential administration on Sept. 10.

