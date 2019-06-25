Kazakh Arys city to be restored as soon as possible

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 25

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

The damage caused by the explosion on a military warehouse in Kazakhstan’s Arys city will be assessed as soon as possible, said Askar Mamin, the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, Trend reports with reference to Kazakh media.

According to Mamin, the city will be reconstructed at the shortest notice.

“Following the assignment of the president, the damage that was caused to housing and infrastructure objects will be assessed and assets for the reconstruction work will be allocated. The State will provide help,” he said.

He further suggested to raise funds for the restoration works. As reported, the employees of prime minister’s office will transfer one day earning to the victims of Arys city.

“Currently, there are 75 police patrols in the city to prevent cases of robberies and theft,” said Yerlan Turgumbayev, the Minister of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan.

On morning of June 24, an explosion occurred at an ammunition depot near the Kazakh town of Arys. Following the blast, the state of emergency was declared. Mass evacuation of nearly 45,000 people living in the area was initiated. Groups of rescuers, teams of doctors and surgeons were dispatched to the city. Subsequent reports said that two citizens have died, over 160 were provided with medical care, and over 80 were hospitalized.

---

