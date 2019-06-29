Ministers of Economy of Turkic Council to hold meeting in Kazakhstan

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 28

The 9th meeting of Ministers in Charge of Economy of Turkic Council will be held in Nur-Sultan on July 3, 2019, Trend reports with reference to the council.

The Meeting of Ministers in charge of Economy of the Turkic Council will be hosted by Kazakhstan's Minister of Economy Ruslan Dalenov and will be attended by the Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Sahib Mammadov, and Deputy Minister of Economy of Kyrgyzstan Eldar Abakirov, Deputy Minister of Trade of Turkey Rıza Tuna Turagay. Hungary, which has an observer status in the Council, will be represented by Сharge d’Affairs of the Embassy of Hungary to Kazakhstan Dorogi Shandor. High level government officials and the representatives from the Embassies of the Member States are also expected to participate in the meeting.

The meeting will be moderated by the Secretary General of the Turkic Council Baghdad Amreyev and the heads of delegations will review the achievements to be made at the 11th Working Group meeting on Economic Cooperation.

The agenda items of the meeting will include: the follow up of the Memorandums of Understanding on economic cooperation signed among the Member States of the Turkic Council; discussion on the draft Agreement on Establishment and Statue of the Turkic Investment Fund; issues related to the newly established Turkic Chambers of Commerce and Industry; establishment of the Turkic Trade House; organization of an Turkic Business Forum respectively in August 2019 in Turkmenistan, in September 2019 in Tashkent and in October 2019 in Baku; research paper on investment climate and international trade complementarities of the Turkic Council Member States and content of Turkic Business Web Portal.

Prior to the Ministerial Meeting, the 11th Meeting of the Working Group on Economy will be held on July 2, 2019.

