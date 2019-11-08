Kazakhstan’s Almaty, Tajikistan seek to expand co-op in agriculture

8 November 2019 16:28 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.8

By Nargiz Sadikhova – Trend:

Kazakhstan’s Almaty city and Tajikistan are considering cooperation in agriculture a priority, Trend reports with reference to akimat (administrative center) of Almaty.

The issue was discussed during the meeting between Head of Almaty Bakytzhan Sagintayev and Consulate General of Tajikistan in Almaty Bahodur Nazir, within the framework of which prospects of expansion of trade and economic, scientific and technical relations between parties were discussed.

According to Sagintayev, issues raised by Nazir during the meeting will be looked into and proposed for implementation through Almaty Socio-Entrepreneurial Corporation. Furthermore, local entrepreneurs will be invited to participate in joint projects.

In his turn, Nazir proposed to consider of priority areas such as agricultural goods export to Almaty.

At the same time, Tajikistan is interested in Almaty’s expertise in creation of transport and logistics complexes for storage and processing of fruits and vegetables.

Diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan were established on January 7, 1993.

Kazakh-Tajik relations are developing according to the Treaty on Strategic Partnership, which was signed during the official visit of the President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev to Tajikistan in 2015. More than 80 documents constitute contractual-legal base of bilateral cooperation, which cover almost all spheres of cooperation.

---

Follow the author on twitter: @nargiz_sadikh

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Kazakhstan, Russia to jointly support entrepreneurship dev't
Business 17:28
Singapore’s leading venture fund talks cooperating with Kazakhstan (Exclusive)
Business 14:57
Russian Copper Company to expand investments in its assets in Kazakhstan
Business 14:45
Tajikistan ready to lay its section of railway to Turkmenistan through Afghanistan
Business 14:25
Major Kazakh oil and gas company to purchase spare parts for pumps via tender
Tenders 13:24
Kazakh, Russian oil refineries to co-op to raise energy efficiency
Oil&Gas 13:23
Latest
Labor Ministry: Azerbaijan plans to allocate 6,725 jobs for foreigners in 2020
Business 17:49
Revenues from State Customs Committee exceed 3.6B manat in Azerbaijan as of Nov.1
Finance 17:38
Iran's tech and engineering companies affected by sanctions
Business 17:36
Kazakhstan, Russia to jointly support entrepreneurship dev't
Business 17:28
Statements by Armenian FM on Karabakh conflict lack elementary logic - MFA
Politics 17:24
Iran downs drone over southern port city
Politics 17:18
Uzbekistan to take measures to actively develop entrepreneurship
Business 17:16
Uzbekistan to launch new metallurgical plant in May of 2020
Business 17:06
Uzbekistan receives gas carries to deliver LNG to population
Oil&Gas 17:02