Rescue operations completed at Bek Air plane crash site in Kazakhstan’s Almaty

Rescue operations have completed at the crash site of Bek Air plane near Kazakhstan’s Almaty International Airport, said Deputy Head of Emergency Situations Department of Almaty Yerlan Alibekov, Trend reports with reference to Kazakh media.

This was announced during emergency briefing held on the crash site in the airport on the morning of Dec. 27.

At the crash site, emergency rescue operations were organized, and 88 passengers received assistance in evacuation, said Alibekov.

The building which the airplane crashed into was empty at the moment, the fuel explosion did not occur, the deputy head of the department added.

According to the Bek Air representative, the air company canceled all flights, the tickets are being returned.

He noted that the crew did not show any signs of illness before the flight. However, he could not say anything on the health conditions of the crew.

“Rescue operations are completed, there is no one left in the plane,” Almaty city’s emergency department reported.

Overall, 892 people including 116 medical workers participated in emergency rescue operations, during which 119 units of equipment, 35 ambulance units from Almaty and 16 from the Almaty region were used.

According to the latest data, 15 people died, 66 were injured out of whom 50 were hospitalized. Currently, 12 victims are in critical condition.

The Bek Air airline flight on the route Almaty – Nur-Sultan lost its height during take-off and broke through a concrete fence, colliding with a two-story building.

As a result of the crash, Bek Air company’s operation were suspended, as well as the use of Fokker-100 type aircraft in Kazakhstan, which implemented the flight.

