Rescue operations completed at Bek Air plane crash site in Kazakhstan’s Almaty

27 December 2019 11:11 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 27

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Rescue operations have completed at the crash site of Bek Air plane near Kazakhstan’s Almaty International Airport, said Deputy Head of Emergency Situations Department of Almaty Yerlan Alibekov, Trend reports with reference to Kazakh media.

This was announced during emergency briefing held on the crash site in the airport on the morning of Dec. 27.

At the crash site, emergency rescue operations were organized, and 88 passengers received assistance in evacuation, said Alibekov.

The building which the airplane crashed into was empty at the moment, the fuel explosion did not occur, the deputy head of the department added.

According to the Bek Air representative, the air company canceled all flights, the tickets are being returned.

He noted that the crew did not show any signs of illness before the flight. However, he could not say anything on the health conditions of the crew.

“Rescue operations are completed, there is no one left in the plane,” Almaty city’s emergency department reported.

Overall, 892 people including 116 medical workers participated in emergency rescue operations, during which 119 units of equipment, 35 ambulance units from Almaty and 16 from the Almaty region were used.

According to the latest data, 15 people died, 66 were injured out of whom 50 were hospitalized. Currently, 12 victims are in critical condition.

The Bek Air airline flight on the route Almaty – Nur-Sultan lost its height during take-off and broke through a concrete fence, colliding with a two-story building.

As a result of the crash, Bek Air company’s operation were suspended, as well as the use of Fokker-100 type aircraft in Kazakhstan, which implemented the flight.

---

Follow the author on twitter: @nargiz_sadikh

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Subsidiary of Kazakhstan's Passenger Transportation JSC to buy equipment via tender
Tenders 18 December 17:01
Kazakhstan’s uranium fields exploring venture to buy pipes via tender
Tenders 9 December 10:43
Over 7M passengers transported by air in Kazakhstan
Transport 7 December 14:37
Kazakhstan’s largest gas supplying company opens tender for pipelines' maintenance
Tenders 4 December 10:04
Israeli embassy resumes its work in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan 1 November 11:38
Kazakhstan to increase SMEs share to 50% of country's GDP
Business 28 October 18:02
Latest
Azerbaijani president expresses condolences to Kazakh counterpart
Politics 11:40
Saipem secures new contracts, extensions worth $1.7B
Oil&Gas 11:34
Azerbaijan's PASHA Bank reduces commission on money withdrawal via ATMs
Finance 11:28
Zenith Energy inks agreement to buy 80% interest in Anglo African Oil & Gas plc subsidiary
Oil&Gas 11:26
Greek DEPA to acquire 20% stake in GASTRADE’s equity
Oil&Gas 11:21
Uzbekistan's foreign debt up in 2019
Business 11:17
Iran's budget draft forecasts oil sale despite US sanctions
Business 11:03
Oil hits three-month highs as strong U.S. consumer spending underpins growth hopes
Oil&Gas 10:54
Aircraft flying from London to Islamabad makes emergency landing at Azerbaijan’s Heydar Aliyev International Airport
Transport 10:52