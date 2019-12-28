Interstate Aviation Committee's expert to arrive at Bek Air’s crash site in Kazakhstan

28 December 2019 11:10 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Expert of the Interstate Aviation Committee will arrive at the Bek Air’s plane crash site in Kazakhstan’s Almaty region today, Dec. 28, Trend reports with reference to the press office of Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development.

According to the ministry, currently, an investigative operations group is working at the site of the Bek Air crash.

“Flight data recorders of the Bek Air plane were extracted by the investigative operations group, and they will be sent for decrypting to the Interstate Aviation Committee (Moscow) tomorrow,” the report said.

On the morning of Dec.27, 2019, the Fokker-100 plane of Bek Air airline implementing flight on the route Almaty – Nur-Sultan lost its height during take-off and broke through a concrete fence, colliding with a two-story building.

According to the latest data, 12 people died, 66 were injured out of whom 50 were hospitalized. A total of 98 people were on the plane, including nine children and five crew members.

The Interstate Aviation Committee (IAC) was established in December 1991 on the basis of the interstate Agreement on Civil Aviation and Use of Airspace concluded between 12 newly independent states (NIS). The IAC is intended to ensure safe and orderly development of civil aviation and efficient use of air space of contracting states of the agreement.

---

Follow the author on twitter: @nargiz_sadikh

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Kazakhstan’s SCAT airline company to transport Bek Air's passengers for free
Transport 10:22
Kazakhstan’s regional airline company ready to transport Bek Air's passengers
Transport 10:09
Kazakhstan’s oil and gas company to buy pumps via tender
Tenders 27 December 19:31
Kazakh Bek Air's plane crash: foreign citizens were on board
Kazakhstan 27 December 18:30
Chairman of Kazakhstan’s Generals Committee dies in Bek Air's plane crash
Kazakhstan 27 December 18:20
Preliminary investigation outcome on Bek Air plane crash to be announced in Jan. 2020
Kazakhstan 27 December 17:33
Latest
Israel Canada paying NIS 24m to lease Eilat's Soleil hotel
Israel 12:03
Turkmengas state concern extends tender to repair power turbine
Tenders 11:58
Georgian bank signs new loan agreements with EBRD
Finance 11:24
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market
Finance 11:22
Uzbekistan’s Tashkent airport buys new buses
Transport 11:19
New cadet dormitory commissioned at Azerbaijan Military Academy (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Society 11:14
Russian Foreign Minister to visit Uzbekistan
Business 11:01
Azerbaijani oil prices on Dec. 27
Oil&Gas 10:56
Iranian currency rates for Dec. 28
Finance 10:55