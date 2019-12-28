Interstate Aviation Committee's expert to arrive at Bek Air’s crash site in Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Expert of the Interstate Aviation Committee will arrive at the Bek Air’s plane crash site in Kazakhstan’s Almaty region today, Dec. 28, Trend reports with reference to the press office of Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development.

According to the ministry, currently, an investigative operations group is working at the site of the Bek Air crash.

“Flight data recorders of the Bek Air plane were extracted by the investigative operations group, and they will be sent for decrypting to the Interstate Aviation Committee (Moscow) tomorrow,” the report said.

On the morning of Dec.27, 2019, the Fokker-100 plane of Bek Air airline implementing flight on the route Almaty – Nur-Sultan lost its height during take-off and broke through a concrete fence, colliding with a two-story building.

According to the latest data, 12 people died, 66 were injured out of whom 50 were hospitalized. A total of 98 people were on the plane, including nine children and five crew members.

The Interstate Aviation Committee (IAC) was established in December 1991 on the basis of the interstate Agreement on Civil Aviation and Use of Airspace concluded between 12 newly independent states (NIS). The IAC is intended to ensure safe and orderly development of civil aviation and efficient use of air space of contracting states of the agreement.

