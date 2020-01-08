No Kazakh citizens aboard Ukrainian plane crashed in Iran, says ministry

8 January 2020 11:51 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 8

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

There were no citizens of Kazakhstan on board of the crashed Ukrainian Boeing 737 plane that crashed in Iran, Trend reports with reference to the press office of Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Boeing 737 crashed after taking off from Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran. There were 167 passengers and nine crew members on board. The plane crashed at 6:22 (GMT +3:30).

Reportedly, the plane crashed due to a technical malfunction a few minutes after the takeoff.

“Based on the preliminary data of Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs submitted to Kazakhstan’s embassy in Tehran, there were no citizens of Kazakhstan aboard Ukrainian crashed plane,” the ministry said.

As noted earlier by Head of the Iranian National Emergency Medical Organization Pirhossein Kolivand, thirty two of those killed in the Ukrainian plane crash near Parand city of Iran’s Tehran province are foreign citizens.

As many as 70 men, 81 women and 15 children were killed in the crash, he said.

