Kazakhstan, Malaysia mutually interested in bilateral cooperation deepening

11 January 2020 14:03 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 11

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Kazakhstan and Malaysia expressed mutual interest in the further deepening of the bilateral political cooperation, Trend reports with reference to Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The interest was expressed during bilateral meeting between Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Malaysia Bolat Imanbayev and Malaysian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dato Saifuddin Abdullah, held in Malaysia.

During the meeting, the diplomats discussed the current state and prospects of cooperation on topical issues of bilateral cooperation.

Imanbayev noted that Nur-Sultan attaches great importance to the promotion of bilateral relations with Kuala Lumpur to the level of “comprehensive partnership”.

In turn, Abdullah noted that during the period since establishment of the diplomatic relations between Nur-Sultan and Kuala Lumpur, a strong and trusting cooperation has been set.

Diplomats also expressed mutual interest to further deepen the bilateral political cooperation and maintaining the regular political contacts at the higher and highest levels.

Talking about economic relations, diplomats noted the desire of the two countries to deepen bilateral cooperation with an emphasis on trade, economy and investment.

The parties also expressed satisfaction with the annual growth of mutual trade, which, increased five times during nine months of 2019 compared to the same period of 2018 year and exceeded $600 million.

The diplomats also discussed main issues on international agenda, prospects for cooperation in international and regional organizations, including United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia.

---

Follow the author on twitter: @nargiz_sadikh

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Kazakhstan overseeing implementation of various joint projects with Iran
Business 14:50
Tariffs for cargo transportation in Kazakhstan increase
Transport 13:52
Kazakhstan’s Almaty airport increases cargo, passenger turnover
Transport 13:42
Kazakh oil company announces tender for overhaul of pumps
Tenders 10:30
CPC-Kazakhstan, CPC-Russia extend tender to buy equipment, spare parts
Tenders 09:52
Extraction volume at Kazakhstan's three major oil, gas fields revealed
Oil&Gas 10 January 19:00
Latest
Official: Iran's Air Defense System took Ukrainian aircraft for cruise missile
Politics 15:09
Uzbekistan sees big increase in tourist inflow
Tourism 14:58
Dubai airport flights delayed, canceled due to heavy rain
Arab World 14:57
Kazakhstan overseeing implementation of various joint projects with Iran
Business 14:50
Turkey's export of cars to Azerbaijan increases
Turkey 14:50
Uzbekistan approves new investment program for 2020-2022
Business 14:35
National Iranian Drilling Company opens tender to purchase equipment
Tenders 14:32
Iran sending black box of crashed Ukrainian plane to France
Iran 14:28
Azerbaijan to present its products in Germany's international exhibition
Economy 14:26