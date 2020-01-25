Kazakh Aviation Administration publicizes new details of Bek Air crash

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 25

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Inspection of planes of Kazakh Bek Air airline company revealed leaks in aircraft engines, glass peeling, use of adhesive tape to protect the spare parts, and worn tires, the Head of the Flight Safety Department of Kazakhstan Aviation Administration Linda Orledi said, Trend reports with reference To Kazakh media.

On the morning of Dec.27, 2019, the Fokker-100 plane of Bek Air airline implementing flight on the route Almaty – Nur-Sultan lost its height during take-off and broke through a concrete fence, colliding with a two-story building.

According to the latest data, 12 people died, and 66 were injured as a result of the Bek Air's plane crash on Dec. 27. A total of 98 people were on the plane, including nine children and five crew members.

Shortly after the accident, Bek Air company’s operations as well as the use of Fokker-100 type aircraft in Kazakhstan have been suspended.

According to Orledi, multiple damages to the nose cone of the planes were detected during the inspection.

“The problem is that the plane’s radar is behind the nose cone. It’s very important to maintain the conditions for proper operations of the radar,” she said.

Orledi also noted that identification plates were missing on both engines of about 50 percent of the company’s planes, the presence of which is a mandatory requirement.

She added that leaks in aircraft engines were detected at most of the company’s planes.

“It’s very important for the engineer to report the leak when its detected however there were no such reports. The leaks were so great that bowl to contain the leaks were under almost every plane,” she said.

Spare part of the most of the company’s planes were fixed using tape, she said.

“The tape may be used on the plane, however it must be special tape and it once again must be reported. No documents indicating the fact were found,” she said.

The fact of glass delamination in the cockpits was also detected, as well as the fact that panels in the luggage compartments of the company’s planes don’t have fire protection tapes or are in poor condition.

She also said that the tires of the majority of the planes were so worn that some of them were ‘actually missing pieces of rubber’, whereas the majority of the planes had holes in the floor of luggage compartment.

