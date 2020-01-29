Kazakh Air Astana plane fails to land in Baku

29 January 2020 14:58 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 29

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

The plane of Kazakhstan's Air Astana airline company has returned to Kazakhstan instead of landing in Baku city, a representative of Air Astana told Trend.

According to the official, the reason for the plane's return to Kazakhstan was icing and it is not linked to coronavirus outbreak.

"The plane implementing flight on Nur-Sultan - Baku route turned around while in the air due to the technical reason (failure in the anti-icing system)," the official said.

The landing of the plane was carried out as usual.

Established in 2001, Air Astana company is one of the largest airline companies in Kazakhstan. Currently, Air Astana operates a fleet of 34 aircrafts and over 60 domestic and international routes.

