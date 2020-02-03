Kazakhs evacuated from Wuhan tested for coronavirus infection

3 February 2020 15:53 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 3

By Nargiz Sadikhova – Trend:

All Kazakh citizens evacuated from China’s Wuhan were tested negative for coronavirus infection, Kazakhstan’s Chief State Sanitary Doctor Zhandarbek Bekshin said, Trend reports with reference to Kazakh media.

On Feb 2, 2020, Kazakhstan evacuated 83 Kazakhs back home, including 80 students from Wuhan city (China). Following medical check-up, those returned were placed in 14-day quarantine in a special anti-infection building in the multidisciplinary hospital near Nur-Sultan, located seven km from the city.

According to Bekshin, all those evacuated were tested for coronavirus. Their condition is stable, the body temperature is within norm. Notwithstanding negative test results, the patients are still to remain in quarantine for 14 days, he added.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. Since then over 360 people have died, including a doctor who was treating the victims. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing. It is primarily spread through airborne contact or contact with contaminated objects.

Chinese health authorities say that the majority of the people who have died were either elderly or had underlying health problems.

Aside from Mainland China, the cases of coronavirus spreading have also been confirmed in Thailand, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, Macau, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, the US, France, Germany, South Korea, Canada, Vietnam, Cambodia, Nepal and Sri Lanka, the UAE, Canada, Italy, Russia, Nepal, Sweden and Finland.

