First coronavirus infection cases detected in Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

First two cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in Kazakhstan, Kazakhstan’s Minister of Healthcare Yelzhan Birtanov said at a press conference on March 13, Trend reports.

“As you know, we have been fighting coronavirus off for three months now. We have taken all necessary measures in order to prevent coronavirus from entering the country. Today two Kazakh citizens were tested positive for coronavirus. They arrived from Germany,” Birtanov said.

He added that infected Kazakh citizens are in infectious disease hospital in Almaty.

“Their condition is stable,” he said.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The number of people killed by the disease has surpassed 4,700. Over 128,000 people have been confirmed as infected. Meanwhile, over 68,000 people have reportedly recovered.

Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019. The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing. It is primarily spread through airborne contact or contact with contaminated objects. In mild cases, according to the Chinese authorities, treatment takes about a week, in severe cases - two or more.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.