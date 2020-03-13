Third case of coronavirus infection detected in Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan 13 March 2020 18:28 (UTC+04:00)
Third case of coronavirus infection detected in Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Third case of coronavirus infection has been detected in Kazakhstan, Kazakhstan’s Minister of Healthcare Yelzhan Birtanov said at a press conference on March 13, Trend reports.

Birtanov said that it is a woman who is a Kazakh citizen and who arrived in Kazakhstan’s Nur-Sultan from Italy on March 12, 2020.

She was immediately put on quarantine straight from the airport, said the minister.

On March 13, 2020, first two cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in Kazakhstan among those who arrived in Almaty city from Germany.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The number of people killed by the disease has surpassed 4,700. Over 128,000 people have been confirmed as infected. Meanwhile, over 68,000 people have reportedly recovered.

Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019. The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing. It is primarily spread through airborne contact or contact with contaminated objects. In mild cases, according to the Chinese authorities, treatment takes about a week, in severe cases - two or more.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.

---

Follow the author on twitter: @nargiz_sadikh

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
MP: Law on legal status of occupied territories should be adopted in Azerbaijan (UPDATE)
MP: Law on legal status of occupied territories should be adopted in Azerbaijan (UPDATE)
MP proposes law on genocide to be adopted in Azerbaijan (UPDATE)
MP proposes law on genocide to be adopted in Azerbaijan (UPDATE)
Azerbaijan, WHO ink Donor Agreement (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan, WHO ink Donor Agreement (PHOTO)
Loading Bars
Latest
Turkey's export of furniture, wood to Azerbaijan up Turkey 18:54
Kazakhstan introduces restrictions on Russia, Kyrgyzstan border crossing amid coronavirus spread Kazakhstan 18:51
Uzbekistan increases export of construction materials Business 18:33
Third case of coronavirus infection detected in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 18:28
Georgia presents anti-crisis plan for business sector affected by coronavirus outbreak Business 18:22
Norway suspends fees as first aid for virus-hit airlines Europe 18:17
Bitcoin surges a fifth as markets rebound, still down a quarter since Monday Finance 18:14
WHO: Azerbaijan carries out coronavirus analysis in special laboratory conditions Society 18:06
Azerbaijani industrial corporation talks implementation of joint oil project Business 17:57
Russia provides Turkmenistan with coronovirus testing system Turkmenistan 17:56
Azerbaijan, WHO ink Donor Agreement (PHOTO) Politics 17:51
Number of Turkish citizens looking for job in Turkmenistan down Turkey 17:40
Azerbaijan to increase production of aluminum profiles Business 17:35
Belarusian airline suspends flights to Turkmenistan, Israel and Italy Transport 17:31
Azerbaijan to launch information website about coronavirus Society 17:24
National Bank of Georgia takes necessary steps due to instability in financial market Finance 17:20
Azerbaijan’s State Oil Fund to continue investment activity within existing rules and policy (Interview) Finance 17:18
Collection of death insurance fees down in Azerbaijan Politics 17:17
Bee products sales in Azerbaijan up due to coronavirus threat Business 17:05
Turkmenistan collects first tomato harvest, exports most of it Business 17:01
Rules for trading in securities change in Azerbaijan Finance 16:57
MP: Mutual trust of Azerbaijani, Turkmen leaders opens great opportunities Economy 16:49
Azerbaijani industrial corporation talks steel production plans Business 16:44
Ethiopia confirms its first case of coronavirus Other News 16:43
UK's Johnson to talk to world leaders on coronavirus response Europe 16:42
Kazakhstan to increase prices of wheat for Uzbekistan Finance 16:38
German finance minister: We can't rule out government taking stakes in firms Europe 16:32
Bulgartransgaz announces market study for future interest in natural gas transmission Oil&Gas 16:29
Iran increases cement import from Turkey Turkey 16:15
Azerbaijan’s Elektrogas company talks decline in production Business 16:09
Iran lifts restrictions on sugar imports Business 16:03
Polish embassy in Azerbaijan suspends accepting applications for visa Politics 15:57
Fitch Affirms Southern Gas Corridor CJSC's Notes at 'BB+' Oil&Gas 15:50
Kazakhstan to significantly increase medical masks supplies amid coronavirus spread Business 15:50
Uzbekistan working to develop new projects in Khorezm Business 15:47
CEO of leading Romanian IT company in Azerbaijan talks about current plans ICT 15:38
Georgia's Galt & Taggart talks about need for fiscal stimulus in country Finance 15:38
Exports from Istanbul, Ankara, Izmir to Azerbaijan increase Turkey 15:19
Trend news agency’s employees elected as members of parliamentary committees Politics 15:09
Kazakhstan's FlyArystan to operate flights to country's north Transport 15:01
Azerbaijani Energy Ministry talks of OPEC+ agreement Oil&Gas 14:58
Azerbaijani citizens returning from Iran, Italy test positive for coronavirus Society 14:55
Members of committees of Azerbaijani parliament elected Politics 14:44
Uzbek-Korean joint venture announces tender to buy knives for extruder Tenders 14:37
Azerbaijani student in Italy: Everything is closed, we await return home (EXCLUSIVE) Society 14:33
Georgian commercial banks extend term of payment on loans for three months due to coronavirus Finance 14:32
No need to convert manat to US dollars in Azerbaijan Finance 14:23
Uzbekistan increases its gold, foreign exchange reserves Finance 14:21
MP proposes law on genocide to be adopted in Azerbaijan Politics 14:18
MP: Law on legal status of occupied territories should be adopted in Azerbaijan Politics 14:17
Bulgaria declares state of emergency over coronavirus Europe 14:13
EU to give states spending leeway to tackle virus fallout on economy Europe 14:11
Rystad Energy severely downgrades oil demand forecasts amid coronavirus Oil&Gas 13:42
Estonia closes schools, bans public events until May 1 Europe 13:33
Swedish central bank to provide $51 billion of liquidity to companies Europe 13:31
Azerbaijani State Border Service: Another provocation of Armenian side prevented Politics 13:31
Term of full deposit insurance extended in Azerbaijan Economy 13:29
Azerbaijan's Parliamentary Committee: Due to changes in oil prices, state taking necessary measures Economy 13:27
Second day of FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup kicks off in Baku Society 13:18
Azerbaijani oil prices down Oil&Gas 13:08
First coronavirus infection cases detected in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 13:03
Uniper reveals planned investments for lower-carbon energy world Oil&Gas 12:52
Uzbekistan, Tajikistan to continue discussions on hydro power plant construction Construction 12:49
Uniper surpasses 2019 financial targets Oil&Gas 12:45
Azerbaijani MPs provided with parliament identity cards Politics 12:34
IFTC looks to attract more banks in Uzbekistan to support SMEs Finance 12:28
Turkmenistan opens tender on major overhaul at Bagadja gas field Tenders 12:22
Georgian TBC Bank offers credit benefits Finance 12:22
External merchandise trade increases in Georgia Business 12:18
Kenya bans public events after confirming first coronavirus case Other News 12:11
Azerbaijani oil supply via Odessa pipeline not to hinder Russian oil transit, says Belarus Oil&Gas 12:09
ITFC to expand its operations in Uzbekistan Finance 12:03
Subsidiary of KazMunayGas opens tender for maintenance of wells Tenders 12:00
Gasoline prices decline in Azerbaijan amid oil prices drop Economy 11:59
Eurogas: Gas must be part of delivering EU 2050 climate neutrality Oil&Gas 11:36
Minister: Travel expenses of budgetary organizations to be reduced in Azerbaijan Economy 11:24
Formula-1 season may start in Baku due to coronavirus Society 11:24
First VP assistant: Azerbaijani banks won't have any queues Economy 11:11
Demand in Azerbaijan’s currency market to be fully met Finance 11:01
United States approves coronavirus test in race to boost screening capacity US 10:57
Kazakhstan cancels Astana Economic Forum amid coronavirus spread Kazakhstan 10:56
Finance minister: Azerbaijan’s 2020 budget not strongly affected by lower oil prices Economy 10:52
Bank of France head Villeroy defends ECB's measures Europe 10:51
Uzbekistan starts to cooperate with India in nuclear energy field Oil&Gas 10:45
Gold price down in Azerbaijan on March 13 Finance 10:22
EIB loan for IGB available to be disbursed Oil&Gas 10:21
World Bank issues funds modernization of water infrastructure in Uzbekistan Finance 10:16
Fitch Solutions: Coronavirus to present unique challenges to upstream operators Oil&Gas 10:14
Azerbaijani currency rates for March 13 Finance 10:05
Azerbaijan to purchase protective equipment from WHO Society 09:56
Georgian PM: We give priority to country’s further economic development Business 09:54
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 27 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:52
WHO: Azerbaijan steps up efforts against coronavirus Society 09:51
China helping Iran to battle COVID-19 with humanitarian cargos Iran 09:49
Turkey's export of chemical products slightly increases Turkey 09:46
Turkey’s airports authority to implement several projects World 09:43
Iran's Golgohar iron ore company increases production Business 09:41
Development of alternative financing tools of SME in Azerbaijan yields results Finance 09:31
Indonesia to ban face mask exports to ensure domestic supply Other News 09:30
China's coronavirus epicenter of Wuhan sees single-digit new cases for second day Other News 09:26
All news