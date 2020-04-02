China sends humanitarian aid to Kazakhstan to help battle coronavirus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 2

By Nargiz Sadikhova – Trend:

China has sent a humanitarian aid to Kazakhstan to help battle coronavirus, Trend reports with reference to Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The corresponding agreement has been reached during a phone call between Kazakhstan’s President Kassym Jomart Tokayev and China’s President Xi Jinping.

Within the framework of the agreement reached the plane carrying thermal imagers, test kits, goggles and medical clothing arrived in Kazakhstan’s Almaty airport on Apr. 2, 2020.

Additional supplies of protective equipment from China is expected in the near future.

The latest data said that the overall number of coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan reported since the outbreak began is 402.

First two cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Kazakhstan among those who arrived in Almaty city from Germany on March 13, 2020.

On March 15, 2020, Kazakhstan’s President Kassym Jomart Tokayev signed a decree introducing an emergency state in Kazakhstan due to the coronavirus outbreak, which came in force from 08:00 (GMT +6) on March 16 and will last till 08:00 April 15, 2020.

By a decision of State Commission on Provision of Emergency State under the president of Kazakhstan, quarantine regime has been introduced in Kazakhstan’s Nur-Sultan and Almaty cities at 00:00 (GMT +6) on March 19, 2020.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The number of people killed by the disease has surpassed 47,000. Over 937,000 people have been confirmed as infected. Meanwhile, over 194,000 people have reportedly recovered.

Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.

