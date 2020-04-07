Kazakhstan ready to offer humanitarian aid to Central Asian countries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.7

Kazakhstan is ready to provide other Central Asian countries with humanitarian aid if governments of these countries submit a request for it, Kazakhstan’s President Kassym Jomart Tokayev said, Trend reports with reference to the press office of the president.

Tokayev made the statement during his visit to Continental Logistics transport and logistics center in Nur-Sultan city, where over 6,000 tons of food items are kept.

Overall, seven logistics centers the total area of which is 222,000 square meters, as well seven vegetable storages which are meant for 37,000 tons of product operate in Nur-Sultan.

During the visit, Tokayev got acquainted with measures on provision of the capital and country’s regions with food items, on measures taken to regulate prices on socially significant food items, and on the supply of vegetables, wheat and flour to the local market and abroad.

Tokaev ordered country’s government, akims (governors) of regions and cities, to prevent food prices from increasing, to suppress speculation, and to replenish country’s stabilization funds. He emphasized that special attention is required to establish uninterrupted supplies of products amid an emergency state in the country.

Tokayev also said that Kazakhstan is ready to provide Central Asian countries with necessary humanitarian assistance if their governments submitted requests to receive it.

“We are ready to provide humanitarian air to neighbouring Central Asian countries. Kazakhstan is a leader in the region, and this obliges us to help countries that need it right now,” Tokayev said.

The first two cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Kazakhstan among those who arrived in Almaty city from Germany on March 13, 2020. The latest data said that the total number of coroanvirus cases in Kazakhstan is 685.

By a decision of State Commission on Provision of Emergency State under the president of Kazakhstan, quarantine regime has been introduced in Kazakhstan’s Nur-Sultan and Almaty cities at 00:00 (GMT +6) on March 19, 2020.

The outbreak of the coronavirus began in the Chinese city of Wuhan (an international transport hub), at a fish market in late December 2019. The number of people killed by the disease is nearing 75,900. Over 1.3 million people have been confirmed as infected. Meanwhile, over 291,900 people have reportedly recovered.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

