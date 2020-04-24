Kazakhstan records 45 new coronavirus cases, total settling at 2,334

As of 09:30 April 24 the number of coronavirus-positive cases has grown by 45 bringing the country’s tally to 2,334, coronavirus2020.kz special website reads, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

5 of the new cases were detected in Nur-Sultan, 8 in Almaty, 6 in Shymkent, 2 in Kostanay region, 4 in Pavlodar region, 4 in Turkestan region, 6 in West Kazakhstan, 2 in Atyrau region, 2 in Akmola region, 1 in Mangistau region, 5 in Karaganda region.

As of today the number of coronavirus cases hit 2,334.

Most of the cases were registered in Almaty up to 764 while Kazakh capital reported 433 cases. 108 cases were confirmed in Karaganda region, 85 in Akmola region, 84 in Atyrau region, 98 in Zhambyl region, 139 in Shymkent, 15 in East Kazakhstan, 69 in Almaty region, 55 in Aktobe region, 30 in North Kazakhstan, 62 in Pavlodar region, 20 in Mangistau region, 161 in Kyzylorda region, 92 in West Kazakhstan, 81 in Turkestan region, 38 in Kostanay region.